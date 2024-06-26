Japanese Market Gains On Tech Stocks

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday as a rebound in tech stocks helped offset hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

Amid much uncertainty about the interest-rate outlook, investors braced for the release of key U.S. inflation reading, due later this week for directional cues.

Japanese markets led regional gains as tech stocks tracked their U.S. peers higher. The Nikkei average closed up 1.26 percent at 39,667.07, after having reached its highest level since April 12 earlier.

The broader Topix index settled 0.56 percent higher at 2,802.95. The dollar traded near the 160-yen mark amid speculation the Bank of Japan could hike rates and outline major cuts to its bond-buying program in July.

Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, soared 7 percent. Tokyo Electron rallied 3.6 percent and Screen Holdings added 2.1 percent.

