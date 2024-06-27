Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 1.53%, gains for five straight sessions

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3914.9, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.75% in last one year as compared to a 26.46% gain in NIFTY and a 24.84% gain in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3914.9, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 23991.65. The Sensex is at 79076.1, up 0.51%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 1.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35406.55, up 1.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3913.1, up 1.54% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 21.75% in last one year as compared to a 26.46% gain in NIFTY and a 24.84% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 31.51 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

