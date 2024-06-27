Varun Beverages Ltd gains for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1644.2, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 107.2% in last one year as compared to a 26.51% gain in NIFTY and a 9.31% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56465.2, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.16 lakh shares in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56465.2, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 111.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

