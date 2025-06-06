Japanese markets rise on a weaker yen

Japanese markets rose on a weaker yen and due to increased demand for the index futures ahead of the June 13 fixing of special quotation prices.

The Nikkei average gained half a percent to close at 37,741.61 as Japan and the U.S. continue trade negotiations toward a win-win deal. The broader Topix index settled 0.47 percent higher at 2,769.33.

Tech heavyweights Advantest and Tokyo Electron climbed 2.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Automakers Honda and Nissan both rose around 1.3 percent.

Investors shrugged off data that showed Japan's exports fell in the first 20 days of May due to tariff woes.