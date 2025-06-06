Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 4.68%, NIFTY jumps 1.02%

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 4.68% at 1039.6 today. The index is up 20.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd gained 6.70%, DLF Ltd rose 6.62% and Oberoi Realty Ltd jumped 5.96%. The Nifty Realty index is down 1.00% over last one year compared to the 9.56% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.90% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.02% to close at 25003.05 while the SENSEX added 0.92% to close at 82188.99 today.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

