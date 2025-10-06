Jindal Stainless unveils its first stainless steel fabrication unit

Jindal Stainless, through its wholly owned subsidiary Jindal Stainless Steelway (JSSL) has launched its first stainless steel fabrication unit at Washivali, Patalganga, in Mumbai. This step is aimed at setting new benchmarks in integrated infrastructure excellence. The 4 lakh square ft. facility will cater to the needs of bridge sector and focus on fabricating, among other critical components, various types of girders.

Developed with an initial investment of approximately Rs 125 crore, this facility marks a strategic leap for the company, strengthening its position as both a leading supplier of stainless steel material and a provider of end-to-end fabrication solutions for India's rapidly growing infrastructure sector. By FY26-27, the unit is expected to achieve an annual fabrication capacity of 18,000 tonnes, up from an estimated 4,000 tonnes in the current financial year, to meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-quality bridge infrastructure.