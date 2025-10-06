HCL Technologies Ltd up for third consecutive session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1416.5, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% jump in NIFTY and a 18.36% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33949.75, up 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.26 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1411.2, up 1.75% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 20.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% jump in NIFTY and a 18.36% jump in the Nifty IT index.