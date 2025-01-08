JLR reports wholesale volumes of 1.04 lakh units in Q3 FY25

JLR today reported increased wholesale volumes for the third quarter of FY25 (three-month period to 31 December 2024), reflecting an improvement following supply disruptions in the second quarter of FY25.

Wholesale volumes of 104,427 units in the third quarter of FY25 (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were up 3% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 20% compared to the prior quarter ended 30 September 2024. Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes were higher in North America (+44%) and Europe (+6%), and lower in China (-38%), the UK (-17%) and Overseas (- 1%). Wholesale volumes for the financial year to date were 289,485, down 1% compared to the prior year.

Retail sales of 106,334 units in the third quarter (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were down 3% compared to Q3 FY24 and up 3% compared to Q2 FY25. Retail sales for the financial year to date were 320,622, up 1% compared to the prior year.

The overall mix of the most profitable Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models increased to 70% of total wholesale volumes. In the quarter, demand for Range Rover was particularly strong with wholesale volumes up 48% compared to Q2 FY25, partly due to the resolution of temporary supply chain disruptions, but also up 22% compared to the same quarter a year ago, representing continued strong demand

