Brijendra Pratap Singh takes charge as CMD of National Aluminium Company

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Brijendra Pratap Singh has taken over as Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of National Aluminium Company (NALCO), at its Corporate Office here today in Bhubaneswar.

Prior to joining NALCO, Singh was Director-In-Charge for Burnpur and Durgapur Steel Plant and member on the Board of SAIL. With over 35 years of experience in mines and Steel sectors, Singh's strategic vision and deep industry expertise have been instrumental in advancing SAIL's modernization goals, driving the growth and sustainability of India's steel sector in alignment with the National Steel Policy.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

