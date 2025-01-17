Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Cadista's Salisbury unit undergoes USFDA inspection

Jubilant Cadista's Salisbury unit undergoes USFDA inspection

Image
Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jubilant Pharmova announced that its subsidiary Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Jubilant Cadista)'s solid oral formulations facility at Salisbury, Maryland, USA was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). USFDA has issued five observations with no repeat observations. Jubilant Cadista will submit an appropriate action plan to the USFDA on these observations within stipulated time.

Going forward the said facility is not expected to manufacture any products as it has closed manufacturing operations as was referenced in the previous disclosure dated 18 April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

South West Pinnacle Exploration wins orders of Rs 10.86 cr

Seven Hill Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Metro Brands consolidated net profit declines 3.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit rises 261.90% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story