Jubilant Cadista's Salisbury unit undergoes USFDA inspection

Jubilant Pharmova announced that its subsidiary Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Jubilant Cadista)'s solid oral formulations facility at Salisbury, Maryland, USA was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). USFDA has issued five observations with no repeat observations. Jubilant Cadista will submit an appropriate action plan to the USFDA on these observations within stipulated time.

Going forward the said facility is not expected to manufacture any products as it has closed manufacturing operations as was referenced in the previous disclosure dated 18 April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News