Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.62% to Rs 239986.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries rose 7.38% to Rs 18540.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17265.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.62% to Rs 239986.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 225086.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.239986.00225086.0018.2518.0641824.0038736.0028643.0025833.0018540.0017265.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News