Metro Brands consolidated net profit declines 3.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 703.09 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands declined 3.30% to Rs 94.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 97.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 703.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 635.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.703.09635.5032.0131.31224.77194.56159.27135.9294.5897.81

