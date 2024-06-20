PNB Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gravita India Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd and Hitachi Energy India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 June 2024.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd lost 5.48% to Rs 795.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd crashed 3.80% to Rs 1359.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18493 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43284 shares in the past one month.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd tumbled 3.76% to Rs 480.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alok Industries Ltd corrected 3.53% to Rs 28.46. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd slipped 3.33% to Rs 11004.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3357 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6491 shares in the past one month.

