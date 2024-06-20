Tilaknagar Industries' Mansion House Brandy emerges second-largest selling brand globally for 2023

Tilaknagar Industries announced that its flagship brand Mansion House Brandy has emerged as the largest-selling brandy in India and the second-largest selling brandy in the world for the year 2023.

The company's other millionaire brand Courrier Napoleon emerged as the world's second fastest-growing brandy and the third-fastest growing spirits brand, across all alco-bev categories, across the globe. Courrier Napoleon now ranks as the seventh-largest selling brand globally amongst brandies for the year 2023.

The above rankings have been published in 'The Millionaires' Club' report released by international trade journal Drinks International in June 2024.

