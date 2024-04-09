Jyoti Structures completes transmission line project awarded by MPSEZL

Jyoti Structures has successfully executed all three transmission lines awarded by Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone (MPSEZL).

The scope of work covers manufacture and supply of Transmission Line towers, supply of all line materials, survey, soil investigation, open cast foundations, pile foundations, erection of towers, stringing and commissioning of each of the transmission line. The initial value of the contract was Rs 39.04 crore.

MPSEZL had also awarded a contract to Jyoti Structures Limited for Mundra Mega project involving 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines on turnkey basis, which has also been completed and test charged.

The company has a long track record for supply of towers, design and testing of towers, as well as turnkey transmission lines, substations and distribution projects in India and abroad.

