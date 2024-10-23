Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jyoti Structures spurts on bagging order worth Rs 450 cr from Adani Energy Solutions

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Jyoti Structures gained 4.61% to Rs 31.79 after the company said that it has received a letter of acceptance from Adani Energy Solutions for a project worth Rs 450 crore in Navinal, Gujarat

The project includes surveying, soil investigation, supplying towers, foundation work, commissioning, and the installation and stringing of the LILO for the 765 kV DC Bhuj II-Lakadia transmission line at Navinal, Gujarat, on a turnkey basis.

The project will be executed within 18 months, by April 2026 and the size of contract is Rs 450.01 crore.

Jyoti Structures provides turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW) including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions slipped 4.42% to Rs 967.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

