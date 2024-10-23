Jyoti Structures spurts on bagging order worth Rs 450 cr from Adani Energy Solutions

Jyoti Structures gained 4.61% to Rs 31.79 after the company said that it has received a letter of acceptance from Adani Energy Solutions for a project worth Rs 450 crore in Navinal, Gujarat

The project includes surveying, soil investigation, supplying towers, foundation work, commissioning, and the installation and stringing of the LILO for the 765 kV DC Bhuj II-Lakadia transmission line at Navinal, Gujarat, on a turnkey basis.

The project will be executed within 18 months, by April 2026 and the size of contract is Rs 450.01 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jyoti Structures provides turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission.