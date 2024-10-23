Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Persistent Systems Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 October 2024. Persistent Systems Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Amber Enterprises India Ltd surged 17.37% to Rs 6666.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 58277 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27172 shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd soared 11.53% to Rs 5751. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13191 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd spiked 10.46% to Rs 7506.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26813 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd exploded 10.28% to Rs 362.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83266 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd spurt 10.26% to Rs 757.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

