Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 542.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 12.94% to Rs 279.39 crore

Net profit of Kamarajar Port rose 542.58% to Rs 128.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.94% to Rs 279.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 247.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.71% to Rs 495.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 373.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.09% to Rs 1062.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 982.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales279.39247.39 13 1062.22982.72 8 OPM %84.6883.84 -83.3783.26 - PBDT228.04193.57 18 842.14786.04 7 PBT200.25178.03 12 766.59724.26 6 NP128.5820.01 543 495.68373.50 33

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

