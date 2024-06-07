Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bobshell Electrodes reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bobshell Electrodes reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 3.03% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net profit of Bobshell Electrodes reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.03% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.71% to Rs 2.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.640.66 -3 2.992.11 42 OPM %-15.63-21.21 -3.01-26.54 - PBDT2.01-0.12 LP 2.20-0.54 LP PBT1.99-0.15 LP 2.10-0.65 LP NP1.75-0.15 LP 1.86-0.65 LP

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

