Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vuenow Infratech reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vuenow Infratech reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 28.51 crore

Net profit of Vuenow Infratech reported to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 28.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 37.73 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales28.510 0 37.730 0 OPM %19.820 -19.480 - PBDT5.58-0.08 LP 7.16-0.56 LP PBT5.39-0.08 LP 6.69-0.56 LP NP4.04-0.08 LP 5.12-0.56 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Vuenow Infratech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ayushman Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ayushman Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 171.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Advait Infratech consolidated net profit rises 106.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sensex hits record high, Nifty ends near 23,300; IT shares rally

HDFC Asset Management Company considers Final Dividend as Interim Dividend

Bobshell Electrodes reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

INR Settles Higher Amid Firm Trend In Equities And RBI Policy

CRISIL assigns 'A+' rating to credit facilities of Share India Securities

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story