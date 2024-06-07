Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit rises 61.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit rises 61.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 60.22% to Rs 206.86 crore

Net profit of Standard Chartered Capital rose 61.54% to Rs 45.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.22% to Rs 206.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 129.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.17% to Rs 155.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.87% to Rs 721.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 465.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales206.86129.11 60 721.02465.57 55 OPM %94.8993.77 -93.0190.88 - PBDT65.1538.36 70 212.60144.43 47 PBT64.5537.81 71 210.00141.78 48 NP45.5728.21 62 155.35105.56 47

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

