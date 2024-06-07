Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit rises 61.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.22% to Rs 206.86 crore

Net profit of Standard Chartered Capital rose 61.54% to Rs 45.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.22% to Rs 206.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 129.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.17% to Rs 155.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.87% to Rs 721.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 465.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

