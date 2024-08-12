Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Karma Energy standalone net profit rises 220.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Karma Energy standalone net profit rises 220.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
Sales decline 31.62% to Rs 2.40 crore

Net profit of Karma Energy rose 220.69% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.62% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.403.51 -32 OPM %8.3330.48 -PBDT1.261.10 15 PBT0.790.36 119 NP0.930.29 221

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

