Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit declines 59.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Sales decline 33.08% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance declined 59.72% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.08% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.871.30 -33 OPM %45.9875.38 -PBDT0.400.98 -59 PBT0.390.97 -60 NP0.290.72 -60

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

