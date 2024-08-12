Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit declines 59.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.08% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance declined 59.72% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.08% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.871.3045.9875.380.400.980.390.970.290.72

