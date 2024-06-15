Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnataka Bank launches KBL WISE Senior Citizen Savings Account

Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Karnataka Bank at a launch event held in Bengaluru announced the launch of KBL WISE Senior Citizens Savings Bank Account, a unique banking product designed to cater to the Banking, Healthcare & Wellness needs of our esteemed senior citizens. The Product has been aptly named KBL WISE i.e.: Wellness Investments & Savings for Elderly. The Savings product is available in two exclusive variants - KBL Wise Signature, a regular variant and KBL Wise Advantage, a premium variant. This innovative product offers an array of bundled features like 'Free Top-up Health insurance upto Rs.10 Lakhs, Free MediBuddy Healthcare Benefits, Free HospiCash Facility, Discount on Locker Rentals, Doorstep Banking facility, a Lifetime Free Ru pay Platinum Debit card, and other features.

The Bank has partnered with Care Health Insurance Co, a leading Health Insurance player and MediBuddy, one of India's largest Digital Healthcare platform to bring together the proposition on the Health and Wellness front.

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

