Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES inks MoU with DVC for rail infra works

RITES inks MoU with DVC for rail infra works

Image
Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RITES announced that it has signed memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), for innovation in rail infra works.

The scope of the MoU includes comprehensive maintenance and operational management of railway sidings, signalling and telecommunication (S&T) systems, and 25KV Overhead Electrification (OHE) isolators across DVCs private railway network in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 31 March 2024, the Government of India held 72.20% stake in the company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company has reported 4.48% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 126.10 crore on a 6.34% decline in revenue to Rs 643.25 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 3.74% to end at Rs 705.30 on Friday 15 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Rites inks MoU with Damodar Valley Crop

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

GE T&amp;D India hits the roof on bagging Rs 370-cr order from Power Grid

Utilties stocks rise

Hanesbrands expands partnership with Wipro

Board of TARC approves raising funds to refinance NCDs

ICRA downgrades ratings of PTC India Financial with 'negative' outlook

TCS receives adverse judgement in US District Court

Anshuni Commercials arm receives LoI for order worth Rs 682 cr

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story