RITES to undertake maintenance work for DVC's railway network in West Bengal and Jharkhand

RITES today signed an MoU with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, to collaborate for the comprehensive maintenance and operational management of railway sidings, signalling and telecommunication (S&T) systems, and 25KV Overhead Electrification (OHE) isolators across DVC's private railway network in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The maintenance work entrusted to RITES will include the AMC for railway sidings, O&M of S&T systems, and operation of 25KV OHE isolators.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News