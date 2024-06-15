Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES to undertake maintenance work for DVC's railway network in West Bengal and Jharkhand

RITES to undertake maintenance work for DVC's railway network in West Bengal and Jharkhand

Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
RITES today signed an MoU with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, to collaborate for the comprehensive maintenance and operational management of railway sidings, signalling and telecommunication (S&T) systems, and 25KV Overhead Electrification (OHE) isolators across DVC's private railway network in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The maintenance work entrusted to RITES will include the AMC for railway sidings, O&M of S&T systems, and operation of 25KV OHE isolators.

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

