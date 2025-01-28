Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Karur Vysya Bank adds four new branches in Tamil Nadu

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) inaugurated 4 new branches in Tamil Nadu today. By inaugurating these branches, the total branch network of the Bank increased to 870.

The new branches that were opened today:

1. 867th Branch: No 340/1B, Indra Nagar, Pollachi Main Road Malumichampatti, Coimbatore - 641 050

2. 868th Branch: MCET College Campus, No 11, Udumalai Road, Makkinampattti Post, Pollachi - 642 003

3. 869th Branch: No12/3/75, Bhruntha Nagar, Palamedu, Madurai-625503

4. 870th Branch: No. 67, Govinda Chetty Street, Agaram Road, Kaveripattinam, Krishnagiri District - 635112

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

