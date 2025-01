Ratnaveer Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 22.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.77% to Rs 254.56 crore

Net profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose 22.14% to Rs 11.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.77% to Rs 254.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 193.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.254.56193.198.089.1717.3015.2513.2013.4211.319.26

