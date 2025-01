Music Broadcast standalone net profit rises 40.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 65.38 crore

Net profit of Music Broadcast rose 40.08% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 65.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 60.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.65.3860.4416.5815.7014.7112.865.944.443.602.57

