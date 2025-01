V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.30% to Rs 501.07 crore

Net loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.30% to Rs 501.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 546.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.501.07546.425.719.5613.3439.75-16.6913.19-12.427.15

