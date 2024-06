With effect from 10 June 2024

Karur Vysya Bank has revised the External Benchmark Rate - Repo linked (EBR-R), Base Rate and Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) of the Bank with effect from 10 June 2024, as detailed below:

EBR-R - from 10.00% to 10.05%

Base Rate - from 11.45% to 12.20%

BPLR - from 16.45% to 17.20%

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News