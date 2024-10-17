Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 25.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 19.37% to Rs 2384.00 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 25.14% to Rs 473.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 378.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.37% to Rs 2384.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1997.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2384.001997.08 19 OPM %62.4362.81 -PBDT636.41511.50 24 PBT636.41511.50 24 NP473.60378.45 25

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

