Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 25.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.37% to Rs 2384.00 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 25.14% to Rs 473.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 378.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.37% to Rs 2384.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1997.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

