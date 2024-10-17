Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks decline after trade data

Japanese stocks decline after trade data

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets giving up early gains to end sharply lower after China announced supportive measures to prop up the country's troubled property sector, albeit on a small scale.

The measures included expanding a "white list" of housing projects eligible for financing and increasing bank lending for such developments to 4 trillion yuan.

The briefing from China's housing minister lacked substantial new measures, leaving investors skeptical regarding further economic growth ahead of third-quarter GDP data due on Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gold ticked higher to hover near record levels in Asian trading even as speculation about a second Trump presidency and its potential inflationary effects contributed to a stronger dollar.

The euro touched an 11-week low ahead of an expected rate cut by the European Central Bank.

Oil slipped in choppy trading, extending declines for a fifth day on China demand concerns and worries over a global glut.

Japanese markets fell notably as data showed exports dropped for the first time in 10 months in September. The Nikkei average dipped 0.69 percent to 38,911.19 while the broader Topix index settled 0.11 percent lower at 2,687.83.

More From This Section

Market slides for 3rd day; Nifty closes tad below 24,750

Dhanlaxmi Bank gains after Q2 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Share Samadhan soars as subsidiary bags large consulting contract

Bajaj Auto Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Volumes soar at CRISIL Ltd counter

Tech stocks extended their losses from Wednesday, with Tokyo Electron tumbling 3.2 percent.

Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 294.3 billion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. Exports fell 1.7 percent on year to 9.038 trillion yen and imports rose an annual 2.1 percent to 9.332 trillion yen.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Zepto in talks to raise $100-150 mn from domestic investors ahead of IPO

Axis Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 18% to Rs 6,918 cr

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Visitors get a good start, NZ 82/1 at tea

Indian Overseas Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 777 crore

LIVE: Infosys Q2FY25 net rises 4.7% to Rs 6,506 cr; revenue up 5% at Rs 40,986 cr

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story