Tata Comm Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 227 cr

Tata Communications reported 2.97% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 227.23 crore in Q2 FY25 as against to Rs 220.66 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Income from operations jumped 18.36% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,767.35 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Income from operations jumped 18.36% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,767.35 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. During Q2 FY25, profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 278 crore, down 6.79% from Rs 298.27 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 42.90 crore during the quarter under review. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 1,117 crore, reflecting a growth of 10.04% compared to Rs 1,015 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the EBITDA margin fell to 19.4% in Q2 FY25 from 20.8% in Q2 FY24.

Data revenue increased 21% YoY to Rs 4,834 crore in Q2 FY25. In addition, revenue from the digital portfolio surged 52.4% YoY, representing 46% of total data revenue during the quarter.

On half-year basis, the company's net profit declined 7.01% to Rs 560.07 crore in H1 FY25 as against to Rs 602.35 crore posted in H1 FY24. However, the income from operations jumped 18.21% YoY to Rs 11,400.72 H1 FY25.

AS Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said, We are pleased to report a strong year-on-year growth in revenue and EBITDA. Our order book has expanded with some key strategic wins across markets. The adoption of our Digital Fabric (Network, Cloud and Security, Interaction and IoT) by enterprises continues to drive our optimism about future growth.

Kabir Ahmed Shakir, chief financial officer, Tata Communications, said, The fundamentals of the business continue to be strong. We are executing multiple strategic measures, including land monetisation, which will help us create capacity for future opportunities and reposition our assets to capture medium to long term profitable growth.

More From This Section

Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services.

The scrip dropped 4.51% to Rs 1,834.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News