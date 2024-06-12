Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KCL consolidated net profit rises 167.14% in the March 2024 quarter

KCL consolidated net profit rises 167.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.71% to Rs 110.02 crore

Net profit of KCL rose 167.14% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 110.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.78% to Rs 11.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.21% to Rs 409.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 437.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales110.02105.07 5 409.99437.14 -6 OPM %6.436.16 -7.258.47 - PBDT6.675.45 22 26.8733.52 -20 PBT3.972.15 85 15.5120.78 -25 NP3.741.40 167 11.4814.31 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

KCL Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KCL consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2023 quarter

SBEC Sugar standalone net profit rises 167.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit rises 167.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 167 cr from South Eastern Railway

Uttaranchal Leasing standalone net profit rises 23.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Basant India standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Brigade Group launches premium mixed-use development project 'Brigade Icon' in Chennai

Gujarat Fluorochemicals announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Oman

India's industrial output grows 5% in April

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story