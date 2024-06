Gujarat Fluorochemicals announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, GFCL EV Products has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Sultanate of Oman namely GFCL EV (FZC) SPC on 11 June 2024. This new company will take up a new project to manufacture High Purity Metal Sulphate and Complex Metal Phosphate.

