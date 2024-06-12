Brigade Group launches premium mixed-use development project 'Brigade Icon' in Chennai

Brigade Group announced the launch of Brigade Icon Residences, part of an exquisite high-end mixed-use development located in the heart of Chennai's historic Mount Road. The company has planned an investment of over Rs 8,000 crore by 2030 in Chennai to expand its business in the city, with a strong pipeline of projects across the spectrum of residential, office, retail and hospitality for over 15 mn. sqft. The Gross Development Value (GDV) of the Residential Projects alone is estimated to be over Rs 13,000 crore.

Brigade Icon will be a mixed-use development, offering a blend of residential, retail, and office spaces, and will set a new benchmark in urban living. The project is designed by the globally renowned architect SOG Design based out of Singapore. The Residences will be G +38 floors, featuring three, four and five bed apartments from 2,500 sqft onwards and GDV will be over Rs 1800 crore. The design of Brigade Icon reflects the evolving cultural identity of the city, positioning the structure as a contemporary development that mirrors the rich heritage of Chennai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Chennai, Brigade Group has already completed over 5 mn sqft across residential, office, hospitality and retail real estate. Brigade's flagship project, World Trade Center Chennai in Perungudi, OMR is over 90% leased and houses marquee tenants. Brigade Group has a pipeline of over 15 mn sqft across all the segments, with the residential segment comprising over 12 mn sqft. In FY25, Brigade plans to launch over 3 mn sqft of residential projects and about 1 mn sqft of commercial development in Chennai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News