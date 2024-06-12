Basant India standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Basant India declined 30.77% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.54% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.740.711.412.0386.4957.7559.5740.390.130.210.240.320.090.180.130.210.090.130.120.16

