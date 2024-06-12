Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basant India standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Basant India standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Jun 12 2024
Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Basant India declined 30.77% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.54% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.740.71 4 1.412.03 -31 OPM %86.4957.75 -59.5740.39 - PBDT0.130.21 -38 0.240.32 -25 PBT0.090.18 -50 0.130.21 -38 NP0.090.13 -31 0.120.16 -25

Jun 12 2024

