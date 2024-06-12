India's industrial output grows 5% in April

India's industrial production grew 5% in April this year mainly due to good show by mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Wednesday. The factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 4.6% in April 2023. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of April 2024 over April 2023 are 6.7 percent, 3.9 percent and 10.2 percent respectively.

