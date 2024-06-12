Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's industrial output grows 5% in April

India's industrial output grows 5% in April

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's industrial production grew 5% in April this year mainly due to good show by mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Wednesday. The factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 4.6% in April 2023. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of April 2024 over April 2023 are 6.7 percent, 3.9 percent and 10.2 percent respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

EURUSD Extends Gains From Eight-Week Low But Stays Short Of Reclaiming $1.08 Mark; German Industrial Output Down 1.6% In December

India's GDP Grows At 8.4% In December Quarter, Estimated At 7.6% In FY24

Coal Production Grows 10.30% To 99.73 Million Tonne Production in January 2024

PG Electroplast rises after PAT grows 40% YoY in Q3

Bharat Electronics FY24 turnover grows 13.65% to Rs 19,700 cr

Nifty hits record high, ends above 23,300, banks climb

INR Edges Higher Amid Positive Equities

Singapore Exchange Market closes marginally down

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Euro Finds Support As Dollar Pulls Back Slightly Ahead Of US CPI, FOMC

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story