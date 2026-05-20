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Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd, Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd, Glottis Ltd and RSD Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2026.

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd, Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd, Glottis Ltd and RSD Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2026.

KDDL Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 2626.35 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 715 shares in the past one month.

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 103.24. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11241 shares in the past one month.

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 6.19. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Glottis Ltd added 17.10% to Rs 70.67. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32085 shares in the past one month.

RSD Finance Ltd jumped 16.66% to Rs 89.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 368 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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