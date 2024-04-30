KEC Intl edges higher after bagging contracts worth Rs 1,036 crore

KEC International advanced 3.78% to Rs 759 after the company announced that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,036 crore across its various businesses.

The companys transmission & distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in Middle East and Americas. The segment has bagged an order for Setting up Overhead Transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It has also secured a contract for Supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas.

The railways business has secured an order for additional work in the conventional segment in India.

The cables business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented: "We are pleased to begin the financial year with prestigious order wins, particularly in our T&D business.

These order wins have significantly enhanced our order book in the International T&D market and further strengthened our presence in the Middle East. The order inflows at the start of the financial year reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted order intake for the year."

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, Oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 96.87 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 17.60 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 5,006.72 crore in Q3 FY24, jumped 14.4% year on year.

