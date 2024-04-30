Titan Company Ltd Slips 0.36%

Titan Company Ltd has lost 5.59% over last one month compared to 5.49% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.56% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd fell 0.36% today to trade at Rs 3592. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.08% to quote at 55146.36. The index is up 5.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd decreased 0% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 43.71 % over last one year compared to the 22.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has lost 5.59% over last one month compared to 5.49% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.56% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 841 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 48911 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3885 on 30 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2636 on 02 May 2023.

