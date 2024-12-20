Kellton Tech board OKs fund raising upto Rs 100 crore

Kellton Tech Solutions informed that it has approved the fund raising in one or more tranches for an amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals, including shareholders' approval.

The company may issue equity shares and/or any other eligible securities (convertible/non-convertible) through permissible modes, including but not limited to private placement, qualified institution placement (QIP), preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods.

Kellton is a global technology consulting and IT services company. It helps businesses of all sizes, ranging from startups to SMEs and Fortune 500s, build disruptive digital solutions. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific and a global team of more than 1800 employees, it enables clients to use technology as their competitive advantage.

The company reported an 18.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.66 crore on a 12.5% rise in net sales to Rs 270.69 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Kellton Tech slipped 3.77% to Rs 156.90 on the BSE.

