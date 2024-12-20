Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Celebrity Fashions Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd and Emmbi Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 December 2024.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd and Emmbi Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 December 2024.

Kothari Products Ltd soared 18.39% to Rs 202.8 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 94541 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2389 shares in the past one month.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd surged 11.94% to Rs 18.28. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 81677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24171 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd spiked 11.50% to Rs 298.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10756 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1519 shares in the past one month.

Sambhaav Media Ltd spurt 10.86% to Rs 8.88. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Emmbi Industries Ltd rose 10.70% to Rs 162.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51692 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15384 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

States' total outstanding liabilities decline in recent year but still remain above pre-pandemic level

India well on its way to have the 2nd largest metro network globally

General Insurance Corporation of India leads gainers in 'A' group

Tolins Tyres appoints Sojan C S as CFO

Mankind Pharma raises nearly Rs 3,000 crore from eligible institutional buyers via QIP issue

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story