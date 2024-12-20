Jyoti hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 33 cr from GETCO

Jyoti hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 107.05 after the company announced that its Switchgear Division has secured order worth Rs 32.89 crore for supply of 11 KV VCB Panels.

The order was placed by Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The said order involves the supply of 420 units of 11 KV VCB Panels. The contract is set to be completed by 03 May 2025.

Jyoti is principally engaged in designing and manufacturing a wide range of pumps and EPC pumping systems from concept to commissioning.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 146.8% to Rs 1.53 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 0.62 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 3.1% YoY to Rs 41.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

As of 20 December 2024, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 183.37 crore on the BSE.

