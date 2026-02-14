KEN Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.86% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of KEN Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.200.14 43 OPM %65.0064.29 -PBDT0.050.04 25 PBT0.050.04 25 NP0.030.03 0
