KEN Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:39 PM IST
Sales rise 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of KEN Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.200.14 43 OPM %65.0064.29 -PBDT0.050.04 25 PBT0.050.04 25 NP0.030.03 0

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:39 PM IST

