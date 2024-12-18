KFin Technologies joins BlackRock's Aladdin Provider network

KFin Technologies has joined BlackRock's Aladdin Provider network to enhance its operating model with asset managers, making it more standardised and efficient. The collaboration will see KFintech join a growing community of the world's largest asset servicers - enabling it to offer differentiated fund administration and accounting services to clients.

The asset management industry can often be constrained by legacy systems, manual processes, inconsistent data standards and limited integration across workflows, all of which can lead to sizeable inefficiencies and risks for companies.

By leveraging the Aladdin platform's propriety data interfaces and workflows, KFintech will be able to better integrate the flow of data between KFintech and asset managers on the platform. This, in turn, will enable KFintech to digitize manual processes, align reference data and research fund activity in real-time, and conduct middle office operations on behalf of clients.

