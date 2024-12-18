Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 2.24%

Nifty Media index ended down 2.24% at 1937.80004882813 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd slipped 5.76%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 3.03% and Dish TV India Ltd shed 2.51%. The Nifty Media index is down 21.00% over last one year compared to the 12.80% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index is down 2.16% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.56% to close at 24198.849609375 while the SENSEX is down 0.62% to close at 80182.2 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News