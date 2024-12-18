Nifty December futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,268, a premium of 69.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,198.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 137.15 points or 0.56% to 24,198.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.77% to 14.37.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

