Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC tumbles amid reports of Karnataka govt to levy duty on iron ore prices

NMDC tumbles amid reports of Karnataka govt to levy duty on iron ore prices

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NMDC declined 6.9% to Rs 212.05 after Karnataka government presented a bill to tax mines and mining land, citing media reports that the Karnataka government might hike the duty on iron ore prices.

Karnataka is an important state for NMDC as it contributes to nearly 35% of the overall mix for the company.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka Cabinet approved the Karnataka (Mineral Rights and Mineral Bearing Land) Tax Bill, 2024, to make provisions for levy and collection of tax on exercise of mineral rights and on mineral-bearing land by the State government.

The scrip has declined 13.08% in the past six trading sessions from its recent high of Rs 243.95 recorded on 10 December 2024. On the BSE 10.15 lakh shares traded in the counter so far as compared with average daily volumes of 4.94 lakh shares traded in the past two weeks.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of September 2024, the Government of India held 60.79% stake in the firm.

NMDC reported 18.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,211.57 crore on 22.5% increase in net sales to Rs 4,918.91 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 502pts, Nifty ends below 24,200; Banking, financials dip

Balanced diets, breed management can cut emissions in dairy sector: Report

ONOE Bill: Priyanka Gandhi among four Congress members to be on House panel

Sugar mills pay Rs 8,126 cr to farmers in first 70 days of season

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story